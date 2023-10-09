Russia keeping in touch with Israel, Palestine amid 'passions running high' — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia has been maintaining communication with both Israel and Palestine since the tensions flared up between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told Rossiya-24 television.

"We have been in touch with all sides, including the Palestinians, the Israeli and their regional neighbors, since the onset of the latest escalation," Viktorov said. "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Secretary General of the League of Arab States [Ahmed Aboul Gheit] later today. Certainly, the current situation will stand high on the agenda of the coming talks," he added.

"Passions are running high in both countries, and the international community is closely watching the situation," the Russian diplomat said.

On Saturday morning, Palestine launched rocket strikes at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, as groups of militants infiltrated Israel and engaged Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a "state of readiness for war" and announced the beginning of Operation Swords of Iron.

HAMAS Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh said the Palestinian operation near Gaza was in response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed off on mobilizing IDF reservists and expanded the "special security situation" nationwide.

According to the latest reports, some 500 Palestinians have been killed with another 2,700 people being injured in the escalation. In Israel, the death toll has so far exceeded 700 people and more than 2,200 others have sustained wounds.