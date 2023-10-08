Russian ambassador sees no prospects for settling Israeli-Palestinian crisis soon

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The unprecedented level of escalation in the Middle East gives grounds to believe that the Israeli-Palestinian crisis is unlikely to be resolved in the near-term period," Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov has told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"Making forecasts is a thankless task, but, regrettably, the unprecedented level of the escalation, unseen over the past few decades, gives grounds for bad expectations," he said, adding that no solution to the issue should be expected in the coming days "because the escalation is unprecedented."

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave. According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the state of ‘special situation’ within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza border. The state of emergency was expanded over the entire territory of Israel late on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.