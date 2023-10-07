Russian journalist detained in Cyprus returns home – Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Rossiyskaya Gazeta correspondent Alexander Gasyuk, who was detained earlier by police in Cyprus, has arrived in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"This morning, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta reporter whom the Cypriot authorities had mistreated, safely arrived in Russia," the diplomatic agency told TASS.

Gasyuk was detained on October 5 in Nicosia. At the moment of detention, he was in a car near the house where he lives with his family. The journalist was subjected to force, as a result of which his arm was injured. Later the journalist was taken to the hospital.