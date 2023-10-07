Putin confident strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan will continue to develop

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is optimistic about the future of the strategic alliance between Moscow, Astana, and Tashkent, he said this during the event marking the start of Russian gas shipments to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan.

"The timely implementation of such a large-scale mutually beneficial and socially significant project shows that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are capable of tackling the most complex and ambitious tasks. I am optimistic that our three countries' strategic alliance will continue. It will continue to evolve and deliver solid, tangible results to our peoples," Putin stated.