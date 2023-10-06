Kremlin expects Pashinyan to attend CIS summit on October 13 via video link

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may take part in the CIS summit due to be held in Bishkek on October 13 via video link, Yury Ushakov, aide to the Russian president, said, commenting for the program ‘Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin’ on the Rossiya-1 channel.

Excerpts from the TV program were published by anchor Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

"I do not know whether Pashinyan will go there. I think there are reports he will be there via video conference," the Russian presidential aide said when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to meet with Pashinyan at the CIS summit in Bishkek.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced earlier that the Russian leader was planning to visit Kyrgyzstan in October and, in particular, to meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko there. Peskov said that the dates of the visit had been fixed, but it was premature to make them public. On October 4, Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of Kyrgyzstan’s presidential administration, said that Bishkek would host the CIS summit on October 13. Kyrgyzstan also expects Putin to come to the country on a state visit on October 12.