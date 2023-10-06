Russia, Uzbekistan to continue working towards peace in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan will continue to make efforts toward stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a statement following talks between the two countries' leaders.

"Priority will be given to achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan, which fully meets the interests of security and development of Central Asia and neighboring regions," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin, the UN should play the main coordinating role in international cooperation with Afghanistan, including on issues of the country’s economic recovery and efforts to improve the welfare of its population.