Statements that Russia’s actions influence grain prices contradict reality — MFA

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Statements that prices on the grain market are rising due to Russia’s actions do not reflect reality, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a briefing.

"This (price growth - TASS) is no longer mentioned now though as prices on the grain market are not growing. This means that all statements that some our actions adversely impact - no. Our actions are quite clear in this respect as there are words and there are actions," he said.

"Actions are that if there were any fertilizers that were supplied or are being supplied to African countries, those were Russian fertilizers. If there was a reliable supplier to the global grain market, that was a Russian supplier," Deputy Minister added.