Putin says NATO dismissed his proposal for admitting Russia

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has recalled the West's refusal to admit Russia to NATO.

"I have already told our allies, our partners in public: there was a moment when yours truly simply suggested: 'Maybe we should join NATO, too?' The answer was NO! NATO does not need such a country," he said at a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club.

"We thought that we were already on friendly terms, that we’d already turned 'bourgeois' enough, as some people say. What more do they need? There is no ideological confrontation anymore! What's the problem?" he added.

Putin speculated that the root cause of the problem should be looked for precisely in the geopolitical interests and the West's arrogance and inflated ambitions.