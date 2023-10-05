European prosperity based on Russian energy, Chinese market — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees that the previous European prosperity was largely based on cheap Russian energy resources and development of the Chinese market.

"The economy of the United States is growing - 2.4%, while the European economy is going to a recession, is already in it. Certain European public figures that definitely have no positive, friendly mood towards our country, they set a proper diagnosis: the prosperity was based on cheap energy resources [from Russia] <...> and on development of the Chinese market," the President said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Europe has high technologies, industrious and disciplined working class and gifted people also but there are "fundamental factors" Europe rejects, the Russian leader added.