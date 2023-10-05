Putin says Azerbaijani leader promised him Armenians would be safe in Karabakh

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club that in a conversation he had with Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani leader promised he would ensure the safety of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh..

"As you know, I had a conversation with President Aliyev. We had talked about it before, and he kept assuring me that no matter what happened, he would ensure the safety and rights of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. But now, there are almost no Armenians there; everyone has left. Perhaps, about 1,000 to 1,500 people remain there," Putin noted.

However, in his words, with all territorial issues resolved, the Azerbaijani leadership will be guided by humanitarian principles when it comes to the Armenian population and the former authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Karabakh situation

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced the start of a military operation. Yerevan, in turn, described what was happening as "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically. On September 20, a ceasefire agreement was reached through the mediation of Russia’s peacekeeping mission. Azerbaijani officials and representatives of Karabakh Armenians met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss reintegration issues.

President of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree on September 28 to dissolve the unrecognized state from January 1, 2024. Its people were urged to consider the terms of reintegration in Azerbaijan, which were offered by Baku, and decide on their own whether to stay.