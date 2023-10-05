Putin lays out Russia's six tenets of international relations in Valdai speech

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia is calling on all countries to follow six principles of international relations, including equality, maintaining diversity and striving to create an inclusive world, President Vladimir Putin told the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

The first principle is to create a welcoming environment and an all-inclusive world, where no one will put up artificial barriers to communication between people, their creative realization and prosperity.

Second is to respect diversity, to recognize that it’s not acceptable to tell other states how to live. Third is broad representation and a collective approach in the decision-making process. The fourth principle is to build a stable world based on respecting everyone's interests - from big states to small countries.

The fifth principle is justice for all, ensuring everyone has equal access to modern benefits. The sixth principle is equality. Putin noted that following these principles is "not just natural for the international community, but is at the core of the entire historic experience of mankind."