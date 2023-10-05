No information from Turkey about conference on Ukraine — Russian embassy

ANKARA, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Turkey has not received any information about or an invitation to an international conference on Ukraine, which Ankara is reportedly preparing to hold by the end of October.

"We have not been informed about it. We have not received an invitation," the Russian embassy told TASS.

Earlier, the Bloomberg news agency, citing sources, reported Ankara's preparations for an international meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the report, national security advisers from various countries, including Jake Sullivan, the US presidential national security adviser, will come to Istanbul for consultations. The Russian side has not been invited to the meeting, and whether China will send its representative remains unknown, Bloomberg’s sources said.

The agenda will focus on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's peace plan and Kiev's intentions to organize a global meeting this year to discuss this initiative.

The talks in Istanbul will be a third such meeting after consultations in Denmark in June and in Saudi Arabia in August.