Russian senior diplomat discusses Ukraine with visiting Japanese lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin discussed the crisis around Ukraine with Japanese upper house lawmaker Muneo Suzuki, the first Japanese parliamentarian to visit Russia since February 2022.

During the conversation, the parties "thoroughly exchanged views on a number of key international issues, including the situation around the Ukrainian crisis," the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on its website.

The meeting was held at the request of the Japanese parliamentarian, it specified.