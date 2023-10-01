Russia in contact with Argentina as new BRICS member — MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is holding consultations with Argentina, which has been invited to BRICS, on the work within the framework of this integration, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Latin America conference.

"We have already had contacts with Argentina. Argentina has been invited to BRICS. It’s their turn now," he said.

The BRICS summit took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship on August 22-24. The participants of the summit reached an agreement on Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia becoming full members of the integration starting January 1, 2024.