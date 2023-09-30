Ukraine concentrates Marines near Energodar, on Kakhovka Reservoir islands — official

MELITOPOL, September 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces concentrated Marine units near Energodar on the Kakhovka Resrvoir islands, says Dmitry Rogozin, Federation Council senator from the Zaporozhye Region and head of the "Tsar’s Wolves" military-technical center.

"As for the Dnieper swath of the contact line, one should expect enemy attempts to force the river near Energodar and on the islands, which became larger after the shallowing of the Kakhovka Reservoir. We see concentration of Ukrainian Marines in these areas," Rogozin told TASS, commenting on the information about Ukraine’s preparations for another offensive on Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions.

He added that this prediction is based on constant observation of the enemy.

"If the enemy will act based on the classical operational logic, one should expect attempts to expand the ‘udder’ of intrusion on the Orekhov-Pologi tactical direction in the Rabotino-Verbovoye area, in order to avoid our flank strikes, which may make a pincer movement, which will result in an eventual ‘cauldron’," Rogozin said.

On September, a source close to security agencies told TASS that Ukrainian forces prepare an offensive on Kherson and Zaporozhye directions in early October with an aim to capture the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.