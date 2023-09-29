Ukrainian forces lose four boats, up to 20 troops as Russia thwarts Dnieper River crossing

GENICHESK, September 29. /TASS/. Russian troops thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian forces to cross the Dnieper River near Antonovsky Island, destroying four boats and killing up to 20 service members, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"Units from Battlegroup Dnepr rained fire down on the Ukrainian armed forces to prevent them from crossing the Dnieper River near Antonovsky Island, destroying four boats and killing up to 20 Ukrainian fighters. [Additionally, a] D-30 howitzer with ammunition [was destroyed]; five Ukrainian troops were killed and another three suffered various wounds," he specified.

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group was wiped out when preparing to cross the Dnieper near the village of Nikolayevka. "After detecting preparations by a four-member Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to stage an assault crossing of the Dnieper River, Battlegroup Dnepr units active in the Kakhovka area opened up a barrage of fire on the group, completely wiping it out," the official noted.

He added that a Ukrainian armed forces position was also destroyed in the vicinity of the island, resulting in seven Ukrainian troops killed and another four wounded.