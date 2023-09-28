Russian diplomat urges Canada to support resolution condemning glorification of Nazism

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Canada should vote for a Russia-drafted UN General Assembly resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism to really apologize for lawmakers honoring a Ukrainian Nazi veteran, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for the incident.

"The true apology would be if Canada supports our annual UN General Assembly resolution condemning the heroization of Nazi collaborators. Last year, it voted against it alongside Germany, Italy and Japan. We’ll see in November if the Trudeau government is really willing to make amends," Polyansky wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Last week, the Associated Press agency published photos showing that during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s address to the Canadian Parliament on September 22, the audience hailed Yaroslav Hunka, 98-year-old Nazi veteran who served in the 1st Ukrainian Division, also known as the SS Galician Division, during World War II. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow would not "tolerate the Canadian liberals’ flirtation with Nazism," adding that the special ceremony honoring Hunka "characterizes the ruling regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau perfectly."