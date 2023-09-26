UNSC needs to adopt statement on Nord Stream to prevent such acts — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia expects on support for its draft statement of the UN Security Council president regarding the Nord Stream sabotage from all those who realize that no country is immune from similar attacks in the future, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"We believe that the Security Council should make a clear statement on this terrorist attack and point to the need for an objective investigation and punishment of the perpetrators," he told a UN Security Council meeting. "We count on the support of all those who realize that otherwise any country can fall victim to such an attack from a State intoxicated by a sense of impunity."

"The Security Council must send a clear message that crimes against transboundary pipeline infrastructure are unacceptable and that there is no way of avoiding responsibility for them. That is the only way to prevent them from recurring," the Russian diplomat added.