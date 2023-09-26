International BRICS+ Fashion Summit to kick off in Moscow on November 28

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow will host the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit on November 28 - December 2, the press service of the city’s Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development said.

"The international BRICS+ Fashion Summit will be held in the capital from November 28 to December 2. It is being organized under the auspices of the Moscow Fashion Week. The event will unite the industry’s leading professionals, clothing industry specialists, bloggers, instructors and young fashion designers from all parts of the world," the press service said.

Deputy Mayor of the Russian capital Natalya Sergunina specified that over 30 countries will participate, representing the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa and the CIS. "The event of this scale will give an additional impetus to the development of the domestic fashion market and help foster cooperation with friendly regions," she stressed.

The forum includes a business program for professionals and industry aficionados, lectures by Russian and foreign instructors and experts, fashion shows and many other events. The main program will be held in the Zaryadye Concert Hall and the nearby park of the same name.

"The participants will discuss prospective directions for international cooperation, the development of entrepreneurship, the use of modern technologies and the preservation of culture in the sphere of fashion," the press service said.

Thus, within the framework of the summit, the designers and brands creating unique collections of clothing and accessories will be able to present their works in a B2B showroom and introduce them to a professional audience. Applications will be accepted until October 5 on the event’s official website. The press service added that the final list of participants will be determined by an expert panel.