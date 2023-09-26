Russian forces entrench themselves near Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Berkhovka — DPR head

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have improved their positions on the northern flank of Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name - Bakhmut) and entrenched themselves near the villages of Orekhovo-Vasilevka and Berkhovka, Head of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"The next hot spot is Artyomovsk. On the northern flank, the Russian units have improved positions, now it is important to hold them. The enemy is trying to reverse the situation, <...> [but the Russian forces] have gained a foothold near the settlements of Orekhovo-Vasilevka and Berkhovka," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

According to Pushilin, the actions of the Russian forces on this section of the line of engagement came as a surprise to the Ukrainian units.