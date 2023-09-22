Missile, air strike alarm in Sevastopol cancelled — governor

SEVASTOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. Missile and air strike alarm in Sevastopol has been cancelled, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel, urging citizens not to travel downtown.

"Air and missile strike alarm has been cancelled. Still, please, do not travel downtown. The roads are shut down, a number of special measures are underway," he said.

Earlier, the governor reported that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a missile strike at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters. A fragment fell near the Sevastopol Russian Drama Theater. The governor also warned that a repeat attack is possible.