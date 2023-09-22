Sevastopol residents urged to leave downtown after missile strike at Black Sea Fleet HQ

SEVASTOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers ask residents to leave the main streets of Sevastopol after the missile strike at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a missile strike at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters. A fragment fell near the Sevastopol Russian Drama Theater. The governor also warned that a repeat attack is possible.

The headquarters building is located in the historic center of Sevastopol, with multiple civilian objects nearby.