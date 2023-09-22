Moscow, Minsk on guard over potential threats from Poland — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are wary of threats that may emanate from Poland, an aggressive country capable of committing acts of sabotage, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"As for Poland arming itself, well, indeed, being its neighbor is a bit nerve-wracking for our Belarusian friends. The country is rather aggressive, and is not above subversive activity or interference in the domestic affairs [of other countries]," the Kremlin official said.

"However, we, together with our Belarusian friends and allies, are on the lookout for any potential threats that may come from Poland," Peskov stressed.

He noted that Moscow and Minsk continue working on developing the security concept of the two countries.

Work on such a document was previously announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, the concept is supposed to reflect the essential goals of interaction between Russia and Belarus amid growing tensions on their external borders and the sanctions and information war unleashed against them.

Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would no longer supply Kiev with any weapons. He said that his country was now acquiring state-of-the-art weapons for its army and had already placed large orders.