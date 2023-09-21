Moscow to retaliate if its diplomats can’t visit Russians in US jails – ambassador

NEW YORK, September 21. /TASS/. If Russian diplomats have trouble visiting Russians held in US prisons, similar difficulties will arise for the US, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

He made the statement after visiting Russian nationals in a US federal administrative detention facility in Brooklyn.

"Americans like the word ‘reciprocity’ very much," the ambassador said. "As soon as we have trouble visiting Russians in prisons, the same problems will arise for Americans in Moscow.".