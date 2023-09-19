MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering huge losses in Kleshcheyevka as a result of active actions of the Russian servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Active actions of Russian servicemen in Kleshcheyevka resulted in heavy losses of Ukrainian servicemen in the streets and buildings of the settlement," the Defense Ministry said.

As the ministry reported the day before, units of Russia’s battlegroup South repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the areas of Kleshcheyevka, Veseloye, Mayorsk, Maryinka and Vodyanoye. Enemy losses amounted to 255 servicemen.

On September 16, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian forces had not abandoned its plans to seize Artyomovsk. They continued their offensive operations, and were unsuccessfully attempting to dislodge Russian troops from Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka.