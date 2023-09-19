Air defense system downs four Ukrainian projectiles over Melitopol in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, September 19. /TASS/. A Russian air defense system has taken down four Ukrainian projectiles over Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region, the regional emergencies services told journalists.

"A series of explosions sounded in the sky over Melitopol. An air defense system of Russia’s Armed Forces has downed four projectiles," a representative of the emergencies services said.

As a result of the Ukrainian strike and the activation of air defense systems no one was hurt. "According to updated information, following the shelling attack on the city at 09:30 a.m. [Moscow time], a fire broke out at a defunct workshop of the Avtotsvetlit factory and in a field. There are no casualties. First responders are working on site," the Zaporozhye regional emergency services added.