Ukrainian troops shell Donetsk six times within less than one hour

DONETSK, September 18./TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk six times within a span of 55 minutes, firing 21 munitions, the Donetsk People’s Republic mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes wrote on its Telegram channel.

Between 2:50 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., Moscow Time, Ukrainian troops fired 13 shells of NATO’s 155mm caliber and eight shells from multiple rocket launchers. The Voroshilovsky, Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of the city came under fire. The attack was carried out from Ukrainian positions in the areas of Konstantinovka, Kurakhovka and Orlovka.

Overall, Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk 10 times during the day, firing 33 shells.

According to early reports, there were no casualties from the shelling, the DPR’s Acting Head Denis Pushilin said. "The destruction of civilian infrastructure has been recorded. No one was killed or wounded, according to preliminary information," Pushilin said in a video uploaded to his Telegram channel.