US cannot 'dance tango' a deux as it seeks unilateral resolutions by using force — Putin

SOCHI, September 15. /TASS/. Washington is unable to "dance the tango" in a pair with any other nation as it attempts to seek unilateral resolutions to all issues from a position of force, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Commenting on a recent remark by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said that "it takes two to tango" in conducting negotiations, Putin retorted: "As for the Americans, they do not themselves know how to dance the tango. Of course, the music is wonderful and the dance moves graceful, but the United States seeks to resolve all problems from a position of force, be it through the use of economic sanctions, or financial restrictions, or threatening to use military force or compelling the use of force," the Russian leader maintained. "They are trying to teach someone else the moves, while they themselves do not know the steps, and they are unwilling to learn them," the Russian president underscored.

In turn, Lukashenko said that the negotiating dance had already started, but the United States put a stop to it. "Well, it seems the dance had begun as Belarus hosted three rounds of talks and then more followed in Istanbul, when [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken and [US Defense Secretary Lloyd] Austin gave instructions to [Ukrainian leader Vladimir] Zelensky <…>, and the latter banned any talks," the Belarusian leader concluded.