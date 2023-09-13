Putin, North Korea’s Kim begin talks at Vostochny Cosmodrome

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began their talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East on Wednesday.

The two leaders are being accompanied by their delegations.

In 2019, when North Korea’s Kim last visited Vladivostok for a meeting with Putin, their expanded negotiations lasted about three hours and a half.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin and Kim would mostly focus on bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges between the two countries. The two leaders may also discuss interaction in sensitive spheres, but these topics would not be made publicly available, he specified. According to Peskov, Putin and Kim will likely have an informative exchange on the situation in the region and discuss international issues in general.