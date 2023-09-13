Putin, Kim Jong Un meet at Vostochny space launch facility

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region on Wednesday, after taking part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Putin announced plans to visit the space center during the plenary session of the EEF. However, he gave no further details about the trip.

The New York Times cited sources among US officials and their allies as saying that the North Korean leader plans to visit Russia this month. According to the newspaper, North Korea’s Kim may meet with Putin in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East in mid-September. NYT sources also say that Kim may visit Moscow and the Vostochny spaceport.

Later, the Kremlin officially announced that the talks between the leaders of Russia and North Korea would take place in the coming days, but their date and venue has not been disclosed yet.

Kim Jong Un arrived in the Primorye Region on Monday. After a welcoming ceremony at the Khasan railway station, the North Korean leader held talks with Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov.