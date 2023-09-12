Russia expects Lachin corridor to be unblocked shortly — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia expects that the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh will be unblocked shortly, together with the Aghdam route, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary.

The diplomat noted that a shipment of Russian humanitarian aid was delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh on September 12; the people in need received about 15 tons of food, hygienic supplies and bedclothes.

"We expect that, considering the previously achieved understanding, the Lachin corridor will be unblocked shortly, in parallel with the Aghdam route, and humanitarian aid will start being delivered via both routes, regularly and without obstructions," the commentary says.

Zakharova underscored that Moscow takes consecutive steps, aimed at resolving the complicated humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We expect that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will thus be stabilized and the normal life of the local population will be restored. This, in turn, will create preconditions for the launch of a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert and restoration of the rhythmical work on implementation of the entire complex of the trilateral agreements, [achieved at] the highest level in 2020-2022 on normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," she added.

On September 9, the Red Crescent Society of Azerbaijan announced that Russia sent humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh through Aghdam. The organization noted that the cargo crossed the Russian-Azerbaijani border, and then was transported to cities of Aghdam and Askeran. However, the truck carrying the humanitarian cargo stayed in Azerbaijan’s Barda for two days.