Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss energy in Arctic, expansion of Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Nikolay Korchunov and Chinese Foreign Ministry Special Representative for Arctic Affairs Gao Feng held consultations on the Arctic region to focus on the implementation of joint projects and development of the Northern Sea Route.

"The parties thoroughly discussed the implementation of joint projects in high latitudes, primarily in the field of energy, investment, science, transportation, including the development and use of the Northern Sea Route’s infrastructure, as well as the prospects for further cooperation within the framework of the key intergovernmental forum in the Arctic - the Arctic Council," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the sides had a constructive and substantive exchange of views on ways to further cooperate in the Arctic region in the new geopolitical conditions within the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership. "The priority of the Arctic direction in the context of the realization of the national interests of Russia and China was emphasized, the ministry pointed out. "They noted mutual interest in preserving the Arctic as a territory of peace, stability and mutually beneficial cooperation in order to ensure its sustainable and safe development."

"Bilateral cooperation on these and other relevant issues on the Arctic agenda will be further strengthened," the ministry emphasized. "An agreement has been reached to hold the next round of consultations in 2024 in China.".