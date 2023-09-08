Russian grain project is not alternative to grain deal

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian project providing for processing of one million metric tons of grain in Turkey is not an alternative to the grain deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"No, this is not an alternative to the grain deal. This is our position addressing demands of the neediest countries in the first instance. The point is to help exactly these countries in the first instance," the official said.

The Russian side always paid attention to inconsistencies in the grain deal. "The greater portion of shipped grain, the feed corn and the feed grain, were delivered to countries other than the neediest ones," Vershinin said. "We spoke publicly about that and now we intend to meet these needs of such countries together with our partners," he added.