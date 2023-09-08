Implementation of Russian grain supply initiative started — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The process of practical implementation of the Russian initiative of delivering one million metric tons of grain to needy countries has started, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"The practical process of implementation has started on account of communications with the parties that are to enter this trilateral agreement. Preliminary communications are underway and meetings at the level of experts from three sides are on the agenda," the Russian diplomat said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier Russia would organize supplies of one million metric tons of grain at a preferential price for processing in Turkey and free of charge shipment to the poorest countries. Russia expects assistance of Qatar on this matter, the President said.