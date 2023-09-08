{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Politician says Russian forces repelled some Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area

According to Vladimir Rogov, artillery bombardments of Russian positions by Ukrainian forces in the area have intensified noticeably

MELITOPOL, September 8. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled several Ukrainian attacks by near the settlements of Novomayorskoye and Novodonetskoye along the Zaporozhye line of engagement, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS.

"About Novodonetskoye and Novomayorskoye, everything is stable along the line of engagement. There were several attempted attacks by the enemy, but all of them were stopped, and the attacks were repulsed," he said.

According to the politician, artillery bombardments of Russian positions by Ukrainian forces in the area have intensified noticeably.

"Clearly, the main blow now is directed at Novodonetskoye. Apparently, they are trying to find a weak spot to break through and move southward. The enemy is failing to break through, to somehow gain a foothold and go deeper," Rogov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. According to the ministry, Ukraine lost more than 66,000 servicemen and about 7,600 units of various weapons over the past two months, while failing to achieve its goals in any area. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 4 that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had had failed.

Military operation in Ukraine
Number of pro-Western media targeting to discredit Russia growing in Armenia — diplomat
"Unfortunately, there are certain Armenian media outlets that go beyond mere criticism, but openly besmirch our common mechanisms for interstate cooperation," Maria Zakharova added
Election commission members wounded in Ukrainian shelling of DPR
One of the staff members has been hospitalized and is recovering
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Ukrainian forces lost at least 20 servicemen near Novodonetskoye in 24 hours — DPR
It is reported that the Ukrainian army undertook at least four unsuccessful attempts to breach Russian defense in this area
Ukrainian army loses 100 men in Zaporozhye area overnight — acting governor
The Russian forces destroyed nine artillery pieces, two mortars, two tanks and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight
France to not withdraw troops from Niger until it knows fate of ousted president — TV
The French ambassador to Niamey has been barred from participating in the talks on the withdrawal of French troops
Abrams tanks unable to yield resounding success for Kiev’s forces — expert
The delivery of 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev was announced, with 60 crews trained for them
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Russia's top brass says North Korea capable of defending itself
"Despite the difficulties, the Korean people are coping with each and every challenge and threat and displaying readiness to ensure their defense capability," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said
Ukraine tried to disrupt vote in Kherson Region with artillery strike
Marina Zakharova noted that the artillery strike happened in Novaya Zburyevka
Press review: Blinken in surprise visit to Kiev and US, Armenia to hold joint army drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 7th
Dollar rises to 98.5 rubles on Moscow exchange
The euro gained 8.75 kopecks, reaching 105.5 rubles
UN lacks information on potential Guterres-Lavrov meeting at G20 summit
"Regarding Mr. Lavrov, the two of them did attend the ASEAN dinner at the same time so they were able to see each other at that point, I don't have anything to say about the G20, which of course, is still in the future," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary general, said
US-led coalition’s drone flies dangerously close to Russian plane in Syria
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit, aircraft of the US-led coalition continue to create dangerous situations in the Syrian airspace, flying in breach of deconfliction protocols and violating the country’s aerial borders
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Western pressure on Russia balancing on edge of direct military conflict — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also lamented that the NATO allies "chose to pursue a non-stop malicious expansion and efforts toward military and geopolitical absorption of territories in the zone of Russia’s essential interests in an assertive way"
Russian embassy in Pyongyang rotates diplomatic, technical staff for first time since 2019
The Russian diplomats noted that since the pandemic began, they have been "for many months and years seeing off" their colleagues
Western moves, including Ukraine-related, violate UN Charter — diplomat
According to Kirill Logvinov, "the West is doing its utmost to maintain its global hegemony, including through the imposition of certain ‘rules’ to which no one has signed up, but on which the world order is allegedly supposed to be based"
Experts from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America to attend Kherson Region elections
Marina Zakharova added that despite certain difficulties that complicated the election campaign in the region, observers representing public organizations and political parties noted the transparency and legitimacy of the process
Lavrov says West sought to undermine constructive work at East Asia summit
"As for the attempts to Ukrainianize anything and everything, which are being made by our Western colleagues, these attempts are increasingly tiring for countries that want to engage in concrete affairs rather than support propaganda in favor of the Kiev regime," Sergey Lavrov stressed
Musk says he refused to activate Starlink off Crimea to prevent attack on Russian fleet
"If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation," he said
German politician speaks out against supplying Kiev with depleted uranium shells
On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that it had approved another $175 million military aid package for Kiev
Russian aircraft deliver nine airstrikes on Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk area
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Sergey Zybinsky, the crew of a Su-34 bomber delivered an airstrike on the place of temporary deployment of the 43rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the village of Peschanoye
DPRK supports Russia’s fight for justice, wants to boost camaraderie — envoy to Moscow
"We once again express our full support to the Russian people, with whom we stand in solidarity in their just cause of defending their country’s sovereign right and achieving international justice," Sin Hong Chol said
North Korea floats out new sub carrying tactical nuclear weapons
According to the report, it was the country’s first submarine carrying tactical nuclear weapons
US to use Finland's Rovaniemi airport in Lapland bordering Russia
According to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the implementation of a new agreement on defense cooperation, being negotiated by Helsinki and Washington, "will lead to at least some US presence in Finland"
US rules out international control of its biolabs — Russian Defense Ministry
Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov recalled that back in 2001 the United States blocked work on a legally binding protocol to the BTWC, thus completely excluding the possibility of international control of its military-biological research
Depleted uranium rounds need to be in Ukraine before Abrams tanks arrive — Pentagon
"I refer you to the Ukrainians to announce when they actually arrive," US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Baku concentrates troops on border with Armenia, near Nagorno-Karabakh — Armenian PM
Nikol Pashinyan urged the international community and UN Security Council member countries to take serious steps to prevent another explosion of tensions in the region
Explosions heard in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
No other details of the incident are known at this point
India, China ready to help Russia with building up ice-class fleet, minister says
According to Alexey Chekunkov, Russia still lacks vessels to be able to transport 200 million tons of cargo along the Northern Sea Route in 7-8 years
Turkey intensifies contacts on grain deal ahead of G20 summit
"Discussions on the issue, and on paths to Ukrainian settlement in general, will continue at the Kiev-Ankara level," the source said
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 92 times in past day
Three civilians were reported to have been injured
Russians won’t be intimidated by US sanctions rhetoric — Russian embassy
It is reported that "US authorities do not part with a long-standing habit of meddling into internal affairs of other countries"
Russia to develop ties with North Korea regardless of what other countries think — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov declined to say whether DPRK leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia
Total victory over genocide-promoting Kiev only possible outcome of special op — Medvedev
The politician recounted that the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said that it "has not found sufficient evidence that the actions of the Russian military in the country should be qualified as genocide"
Russian ambassador to South Africa presents UAE counterpart with symbolic BRICS banknote
The diplomat said the banknote was made in Russia
Russia’s Aerospace Force hits Ukrainian saboteur training base — defense ministry
It is reported that the Russian armed forces have destroyed up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as five tanks in the South Donetsk area
Air defense system responds to attack on Berdyansk
"No damage or casualties have been reported. The information is being verified," the administration said
North Korea set to fit all its submarines with tactical nuclear weapons
According to Kim Jong-un, his country "has a plan to transform all large submarines into attack submarines fitted with tactical nuclear weapons"
Early voting in Kherson Region preliminarily successful, election commission says
"In all 14 municipal districts, in remote localities, as well as in those towns and villages located near the line of combat engagement and the municipal districts where a state of emergency was declared, the early voting was completed," Marina Zakharova said
Russia requests UNSC meeting on Nord Stream explosions for September 26
"We requested an open meeting of the UN Security Council for September 26 - the anniversary of explosions at Nord Stream pipeline. We will continue bringing the Westerns to the light," Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Moscow opens new subway stations, enabling rides to Vnukovo Airport
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin noted that 70 kilometers of tunnels had been built
US-made Abrams tanks face destruction like other West-supplied weapons — Donetsk official
Denis Pushilin emphasized that the delivery of another batch of Western military hardware to the frontline would not reverse the situation
US biolabs nothing but constant threat to countries hosting them — Russian top brass
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov added that "the US is uncapable of controlling its own biological facilities"
Lavrov points to risks of Asia-Pacific region's militarization driven by NATO penetration
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the attention was also brought to the ASEAN system of coordination in the spirit of constructive, non-politicized dialogue and creative cooperation
Russia, Ukraine need neutral negotiating platform — Zaporozhye governor
"It could launch the beginning of more extensive talks. And something could grow from this as a result," Yevgeny Balitsky specified
Over 90 countries confirm participation in One Belt One Road summit — Chinese MFA
Leaders of countries, ministers, as well as representatives of the business community, will take part in the summit, Mao Ning noted
Two Ukrainian drones intercepted above west Russia’s Bryansk — ministry
"Air defense units on duty intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles above the territory of the Bryansk Region. One of them was destroyed in midair," the ministry said
Moscow values Pyongyang’s support for special op, condemnation of US — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov noted the two countries’ invariable common aspiration to foster mutually beneficial cooperation
Ukraine’s former PM Azarov says Ukrainian losses could top 500,000 people by end of year
"They deliberately record people that were killed as missing in order not to pay welfare," Nikolay Azarov stressed
Ankara confirms readiness to mediate ceasefire in Ukraine — Turkish Defense Ministry
The ministry also reiterated that Turkey maintains interactions with Russia, Ukraine and the UN on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative
Ukrainian commander reports complex situation on three segments of line of engagement
Over recent days, Ukrainian media outlets have been reporting that Kiev was forced to redeploy its reserves from the country’s south to the east
Russian forces repel 14 Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area
The Russian army has also repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka and Khimik in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Moscow hopes Chisinau avoids rash decisions against Russia — Foreign Ministry
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow hopes that "this time, official Chisinau will be wise enough not to make any rash decisions based on such falsified information"
Russia expects G20 declaration to mention settlements in national currencies — diplomat
Moscow hopes that "the role of developing nations in the system of Bretton-Woods institutions to be significantly increased, so that members of the extended BRICS group could have a blocking stake in the decision-making process of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other organizations" that are a part of this system
Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter meets at Russian mission
Acting Russian permanent representative to the EU Kirill Logvinov said that contacts among the group’s members have become particularly important under modern-day circumstances
Wagner PMC 'does not exist' today, Kremlin reminds London
Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on the UK’s plans to deem the private military company a terrorist organization
Turkey looks at BRICS with great interest — Russian diplomat
The expansion of BRICS came as a sensation that "made the group’s common voice far louder," Dmitry Birichevsky said
Russia remains committed to treaty banning nuclear weapons test explosions — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the parties discussed Moscow's interaction with the CTBTO Preparatory Commission
Voting begins in Moscow with 100% of observers being present — HQ chief
According to Vadim Kovalev, all polling stations opened on time, and observers have already informed the headquarters online that voting began as usual and is in full compliance with election norms
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth $600 million
It will include air defense systems and ammunition
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
As its specific feature, a Javelin missile climbs above using an arched flight trajectory and then strikes down the turrets of tanks and other armored vehicles where the armor is the thinnest
Pro-Russian blogger, Sputnik Armenia reporter detained for 72 hours
Investigators suspect Badalyan and Gevorkyan of illegal possession of arms. Local media reported that weapons had allegedly been found in their car
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
US counts on joint statement of G20 summit — White House
"I'm not going to personally characterize the Chinese position in the room and the Russian position in the room," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said
Analysts expect Russia's GDP to grow by 2.2% in 2023 — Central Bank
The median inflation outlook for Russia this year has been raised to 6.3%
US decision to provide Kiev with depleted uranium shells harbinger of 'bad news' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov highlighted the fact that the use of such projectiles had previously "pushed up the number of people suffering from cancer and other diseases"
Ukrainian counteroffensive to fold in 6-7 weeks, US administration thinks
According to the report, one viewpoint is that "Ukraine’s army, having thrown in most of its reserves prior to breaking the second line of Russia’s defenses, and taking heavy casualties attempting to breach it, is unlikely to get far"
US court sentences Russian national Klyushin to 9 years for cyber crime
Klyushin’s lawyer Maxim Nemtsev said that the defense will appeal the sentence
China's foreign exchange reserves fall by $44.2 bln in August
According to China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the reserves are now amount to $3.1601 trillion
Voting in Kherson Region begins on time, no incidents reported — officials
The Kherson Region will elect members of the local legislative assembly and local municipal councilors in 14 municipalities, in areas near the line of engagement, too, for the first time since the region joined Russia
Yandex, Xiaomi unveil first collaboration result
The device can be used to stream videos and music, manage smart home devices, make calls and more
US intelligence planning various assassination plots against Niger’s new leadership — SVR
It is also pointed out that there was nothing new about the US resorting to such "dirty methods"
Risk grows of open military clash erupting among nuclear powers in Asia-Pacific — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that progress in nuclear disarmament and nuclear arms control is impossible without respecting the principle of equal and indivisible security
Yuan exchange rate drops to its lowest level since December 2007 against US dollar
The yuan's exchange rate against the dollar dropped to 7.3275 yuan
Delegations from 10 countries to participate in Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
Meetings at the level of governor and deputy governor will be held with a number of foreign delegations, the official added
Russia fighting not against Ukrainian people, but against Banderite monsters — Putin
According to the president, it is necessary to dig up the evidence and show it to the world, so that there is no misunderstanding as to the nature of those whom Russia is fighting
West blocked sovereign Russian assets worth $280 bln — US Treasury Department
According to the document, the task force has completed its “initial effort to map and account for Russian sovereign assets that are immobilized and held in REPO member jurisdictions”
Hungary doesn’t want to hear US lectures on democracy — foreign minister
"If they can disqualify one of the main candidates in an election, we will not accept any criticism from them about how our political system functions," Peter Szijjarto said
Explosion heard in Ukrainian city of Sumy
Simultaneously with the blast, an air raid warning was declared in the Sumy Region
Election in new regions to be held for first time under Russian laws
The voting will take place from September 8 to 10, as in the majority of Russian regions
DPRK adheres to ‘nuclear weapons against nuclear weapons policy’ — ambassador
Sin Hong Chol noted that "today, the Korean Peninsula is becoming one of the hottest spots where the vicious circle of confrontation and tensions repeats itself again and again due to the brutal hostile policy of the United States against the DPRK"
Lavrov meets with prime minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka
Lavrov begun his first visit to Bangladesh on Thursday
Common BRICS currency possible in future — Russian diplomat
"A common currency is something which is quite possible in the future, but the path will be neither quick nor easy," the head of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky said
Pentagon cancels flight test of first US hypersonic missile
According to the media, the decision raises questions about the program’s schedule and whether the US Army can meet its goal of declaring the weapon initially combat capable by September 30
Armenian security service arrests pro-Russian blogger, Sputnik Armenia reporter
"On September 6 and 7, seven people, including Mika Badalyan and Ashot Gevorkyan, were arrested and handed over to the Investigative Committee under justified suspicion of illegal possession of firearms," the spokesman said
Information space of Armenia trending toward negative coverage of Russia — diplomat
"No doubt, this contradicts the traditionally friendly communication between the two peoples," Maria Zakharova said
Regional elections to begin in Russia
For the first time, parliamentary elections will be held in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), as well as in the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye
G20 agree to grant membership to African Union — Bloomberg
This decision stems from the wish to give the AU members a greater say on global issues
Blinken to discuss action plan in Kiev following failed Ukrainian offensive — expert
Dmitry Suslov speculated that the visit might produce a decision whether to negotiate with Russia from a position of weakness or, on the contrary, to prepare Ukraine's next offensive as early as next year
Armenian parliament says NATO membership 'technically, politically' impossible
Sargis Khandanyan also criticized the Collective Security Treaty Organization which, according to him, has "abandoned Armenia"
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Ukraine’s losses in Kupyansk area amount to more than two platoons
According to Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s artillery destroyed a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and a mortar near Novoyegoryevka and Revucheye
Pashinyan changing country’s politics to align with West — experts
It is believed that the Armenian prime minister is taking advantage of the situation in Ukraine, trying to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan with the help of the West
Russia, Bangladesh agree to intensify bilateral contacts in all areas — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Bangladesh is Russia’s "good and long-standing partner" in South Asia, adding that the relations between the two countries have been built upon "principles of friendship, equality and mutual respect" over the course of over half a century
Port infrastructure facilities damaged in Odessa Region
According to Oleg Kiper, efforts are being made to repair damages
Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
Soros Foundation quitting Europe, decamping for Global South — Foreign Policy magazine
The report pointed out that this move was likely the initiative of the foundation’s new chairman and son of the founder, Alexander Soros
