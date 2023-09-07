Ukraine tried to disrupt vote in Kherson Region with artillery strike

GENICHESK, September 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces tried to disrupt the voting in the Kherson Region by carrying out an artillery strike at direct proximity of a district election commission, says Marina Zakharova, head of the regional election commission.

"Despite the cheerful mood at our voting stations, there were also provocations from the Ukrainian side. One such provocation was an artillery strike at the direct proximity of a district commission," she said, noting that the artillery strike happened in Novaya Zburyevka.