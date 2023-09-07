Ukrainian army loses 100 men in Zaporozhye area overnight — acting governor

MELITOPOL, September 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 100 men in the Zaporozhye area overnight, Zaporozhye Region Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"As for the situation on the Zaporozhye frontline, last night the enemy was rotating its units in the area of [the villages of] Verbovoye and Rabotino. Our fire inflicted heavy losses on the enemy. Last night alone the enemy lost about 100 men," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian forces destroyed nine artillery pieces, two mortars, two tanks and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight.