At least five blasts sound in Kiev, eyewitnesses say

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. At least five explosions were heard in Kiev in the morning, eyewitnesses told TASS.

"Around 05:50 a.m. Moscow time, explosions began in Kiev, there were at least five of them," one eyewitness said.

An air raid alert was in effect in Kiev for almost two hours.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko cautioned that air defense systems were operating and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Early in the morning, an air raid alarm was declared in all Ukrainian regions. In addition to Kiev, blasts were also heard in the Odessa Region.