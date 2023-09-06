Russia, US ties unlikely to mend ties in near future — ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO /California/, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian-US relations are unlikely to improve in the near future for a number of reasons, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said during a consular reception for Russian compatriots in San Francisco, California.

"I’m often asked about when the Russian-US ties will improve. I would like to say that this will not take place in the near future for a number of reasons," the diplomat said.

Staffers of the Russian Embassy in Washington’s consular department are holding a visiting session in San Francisco. This type of work has become regular over the past few years, after Russia had to close its consular offices on the Pacific Coast of the United States following a demand from Washington.

The Russian embassy has to organize visiting consular sessions because the US authorities closed the Consulate General in San Francisco in 2017 and in Seattle in 2018. Similar offices in New York and Houston had to seriously reduce their staff following US demands.