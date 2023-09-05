Zelensky’s Crimea law aimed at distracting attention from military failures — Russian MP

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recently signed law to amend Crimea’s administrative divisions is aimed at distracting the public attention from the failure of Ukraine’s so-called counteroffensive, a prominent Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"Apparently, Zelensky’s recent comedy show is aimed at distracting the attention from the failure of Ukraine’s counter-offensive. This is the only logical explanation of his decision to sign into law a decree changing Crimea’s administrative structure," said Slutsky, who is the leader of Russia’s LDPR party and a member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma.

In Slutsky’s opinion, "the return of the peninsula has become an obsession" for Zelensky and his government.

The Ukrainian law envisages the creation of military and military-civilian administrations in Crimea, its ‘decommunization’ and new administrative divisions.