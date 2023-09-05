Ukraine uses Australian drones to attack Russian territory — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces use drones supplied by Australia to strike Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary published on the Foreign Ministry website.

"Back in the day, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said, with the trademark hypocrisy of the Australian political elite, that these drones will be used by the recipient for aerial reconnaissance. The drone manufacturer said in its press release that the aircraft is designed to deliver supplies and carry out surveillance missions," the diplomat noted. "Turns out, Australian drones are actually being used for strikes on Russian territory."

Zakharova also pointed out that the Australian government, "true to the Russophobic ideals of the collective West, enthusiastically contributes to the anti-Russian campaign directed from Washington."

"Still, knowing that not all Australians agree with this course, as it goes against the national interests of their country, politicians and officials try to do everything they can to conceal from public opinion and common voters the unflattering circumstances that indicate Australia is being pulled ever deeper into the conflict in Ukraine," the spokeswoman added.

"We believe that the official Canberra, which takes funds from the national budget to fund the nationalist regime in Kiev, should get concerned over the fact that its Ukrainian counterparties are ready to use any means for further incitement of war and strikes on civilian population," the diplomat concluded.