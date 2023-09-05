Putin-Erdogan meeting successful, all important issues on agenda discussed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not plan to sign any documents following their meeting in Sochi as the leaders only planned to exchange views, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There will be no enshrining anything in the documents as the main goal of yesterday’s meeting was to exchange opinions on our bilateral relations and topical regional issues," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that the "goal was achieved."

According to Peskov, "the sides had a very constructive and fruitful talks."

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "it was hardly possible to reach any concrete agreements." In this context, he recalled the grain deal. "This is a multilateral process, which is now impossible due to the position of Western countries, which have long refused to implement the conditions of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. That is why it is impossible to achieve anything here through bilateral contacts," Peskov explained.