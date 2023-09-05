Ukrainian troops fire 34 rounds at population centers in Kherson Region overnight

GENICHESK, September 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have fired 34 tube artillery shells at Novaya Kakhovka and other population centers in the Kherson Region overnight, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"Overnight, the Kiev regime has continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the population centers of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Kardashinka, Gornostayevka, Kazachyi Lageri, firing a total of 34 shells using tube artillery. Casualties among civilians and damage to infrastructure are being clarified," he said.

On Monday, during the day, Ukrainian troops fired 64 rounds from tube artillery at the population centers of Alyoshki, Dnepryany, Golaya Pristan, Korsunka, Krynki and Solontsy.