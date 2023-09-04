Lavrov to take part in Eastern Economic Forum — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the events of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko announced at the Valdai international discussion club.

"Sergey Viktorovich is expected to participate in events on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok," the senior diplomat said.

He noted that Lavrov will head to Vladivostok after trips to Jakarta for the East Asia Summit, Bangladesh, where the minister will be on September 8, and New Delhi for participation in the G20 summit in on September 9-10.

The VIII Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13 in 2023. Its motto will be "Towards Cooperation, Peace and Prosperity." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.