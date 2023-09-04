Twenty four Ukrainian drones suppressed — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian electronic warfare means destroyed and suppressed twenty four Ukrainian drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Electronic warfare means destroyed and suppressed 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the vicinity of Volcheyarovka and Shipilovka settlements of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Berestovoe, Vodyanoe and Spornoe of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Skelevator, Pshenichnoe and Ocherevatoe of the Zaporozhye Region and Proletarka in the Kherson Region," the ministry informed.

Air defense systems intercepted three HIMARS rocket projectiles, the ministry added.