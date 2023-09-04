MELITOPOL, September 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost 140 troops and six tanks on the line of engagement near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours, Zaporozhye Region Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"Over 24 hours [in the vicinity of Rabotino], the adversary has lost 140 Ukrainian army soldiers with the exception of three people from reconnaissance who surrendered. Also, six tanks, one pickup truck and four drones have been wiped out," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Balitsky, the situation near the Rabotino population center remains tense. "At night, the enemy’s hardware movements as well as the advance of an assault group numbering up to 20 people were recorded. As a result of a shootout, the group was completely eliminated. <...> The intensity of shelling attacks both on the frontline and in the entire Zaporozhye Region remains high. Our guys are beating the enemy, pushing back very fiercely," he noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4. According to the military agency, over two months, Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 troops and about 5,000 units of various armaments, including 26 aircraft and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve any success at all in any area.