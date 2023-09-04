Erdogan plans to discuss grain deal under new UN terms with Putin — source

ANKARA, September 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the viability of the grain deal under new UN terms, a policy source in Ankara told TASS.

"Definitely, the coming talks in Sochi will mostly focus on the viability of the previous grain deal. The two leaders will thoroughly consider new proposals that have been drafted by the United Nations with Turkey’s participation," the source said.

On Sunday, the Sabah newspaper reported that a new package of UN proposals includes one on beginning negotiations on lifting restrictions on Russian food producers, whose assets were frozen in Europe. Apart from that, the United Nations suggests that measures be taken to assess the damage done to the ammonia pipelines. Reconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to SWIFT is also among the latest UN proposals.

The office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier that the UN chief had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov laying out proposals on extending the grain deal.

Also Putin and Erdogan may discuss Russian natural gas supplies.

"Apart from the grain deal, which will be a priority at the Erdogan-Putin meeting, Russian natural gas supplies to Europe via Turkey may be discussed," he said.

Russian grain exports to Africa via Turkey with assistance from Qatar will be discussed at talks in Sochi between Russian President and his Turkish counterpart.

"Russian grain supplies to the most needy African countries via Turkey with financial support from Qatar are on the agenda of President Erdogan and President Putin," the source said.