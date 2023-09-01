Putin highlights rapid development of Russian drone industry, potential personnel shortage

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, September 1. /TASS/. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry is developing very quickly and the one mln specialists that are expected to be trained by 2030 may not be enough, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We have an initiative until 2030, under which we are expected to train one million specialists in this field. However, this may not be enough because [the industry] is developing very quickly," he said at an open lecture titled "Conversations About Important Things."

Putin noted that drones were used in many sectors, including defense, mail delivery and forest protection.

Bulat Nurgaliyev, a 14-year-old student from Kazan who likes making and flying drones, asked the president to establish copter parks across Russia for training purposes. "There are a number of restrictions; I discussed it all with your adult colleagues when we met several months ago. These restrictions stem from the need to ensure security, but still, many of them hinder these activities. <…> I am sure that officials in Tatarstan will hear our conversation. The authorities there are highly flexible, fluid and creative; they support all the latest endeavors in a very effective way. I think that it can be done there and they will definitely do it," the head of state said.

In June, the Russian government approved the 2030 development strategy for the domestic drone industry, which provides for the establishment of a new branch of the economy in the next six and a half years aimed at creating and using civilian drones. The annual volume of Russia’s market of unmanned aerial systems is expected to reach about 1 mln drones by 2035, and the market share of domestic manufacturers is supposed to grow gradually from 50% to 80%.