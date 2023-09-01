Russian forces sink boat with six Ukrainian militants in Kherson area

GENICHESK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition and sank a boat with six enemy personnel in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Friday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the Kherson direction, destroying a boat with six Ukrainian militants, a 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition (casualties: three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and four others received wounds of varying severity," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also eliminated two Ukrainian army positions in the island zone and an enemy temporary deployment site in the Kakhovka direction, he added.