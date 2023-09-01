Russian Air Defense Troops destroy Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Lyubertsy

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Kiev tried to attack Russian facilities with a drone, it destroyed by air defense systems in the air over the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"This morning, the Air Defense Troops foiled another attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle. The drone was destroyed in the air over the territory of the Lyubertsy district of the Moscow Region by the air defense units on duty," the ministry said.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that a drone was downed in the Lyubertsy district. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.